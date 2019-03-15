|
Gleason, Robert
Dec 14, 1926 - Mar 3, 2019
Memorial services for Robert H. Gleason will be held on Friday, March 29 from 12-2, at Oakwood Manor, 3330 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, Florida 34237.
Robert Gleason passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Rehab Center at the age of 92. He was born to Joseph and Elizabeth Gleason on December 14, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts. Robert was one of nine siblings and grew up in East Boston. After graduating from East Boston High School in 1944 he joined the United States Army. Robert Gleason served as a Supply Sergeant in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War ll. After his service he married Ida Capua and they had three children.
Bob moved from Massachusetts to Sarasota, Florida in 1996. He loved his hometown teams the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. He will be remembered as a stubborn and cheap man who fiercely loved his family and friends.
Robert Gleason is survived by his son Joey Gleason; Son-In-Law, Terry Albright; grandchildren Terry Albright Jr., Sean (Renee) Albright, & Kera (Ryan) Schwartz; great grandchildren, Stephanie, Christian, Angel, Noah, Camden & Caylin; brother, Jim Gleason; sisters, Isabel Gleason, Pauline Miozza and Eleanor Bernabei.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Gleason; parents, Joe & Elizabeth Gleason; children, Bobby Gleason & Sandy Albright; brothers Joe, George & Charlie Gleason; Sister, Alice Corlito.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert Gleason's name to his favorite charity the Boy's Town Organization, PO Box 5000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or www.boystown.org.
Robert Toale & Sons at Palms Memorial Park is entrusted with final care. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 15 to Mar. 24, 2019