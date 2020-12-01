Goodell, RobertMay 4, 1931 - Nov 25, 2020Robert Goodell, died Nov. 25, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He fought hard but lost to COVID and Alzheimer's.Bob was born May 4, 1931, in Middetown, Connecticut, to Robert and Ruby Goodell. He graduated Middletown High School and received a BS in Civil Engineering at Norwich University. He established his structural engineering firm, R. A. Goodell & Associates, which later merged to become Luchini, Milfort, Goodell & Associates, Inc. in Wethersfield, Ct.He and his wife retired in 2000, relocating to Sarasota. Bob volunteered as a Master Conservationist for the Florida House Learning Center. He served on the Building Code Board of Adjustment & Appeals for Sarasota County. Bob was a Norwich University representative at high school College Fairs.Bob found joy in music, especially jazz, and all forms of drumming. His habit of tapping beats on any available surface was very familiar to friends. He will be remembered for his stories, his laugh, his extraordinary puttering, his taste for ketchup, and his love of chocolate.Bob was a devoted husband, father, and Poppa. He is survived by Georgia, his loving wife of 65 years; their four children, three grandchildren, and great granddaughter.The family would like to express their gratitude to Inspired Living Sarasota for the care and compassion shown to Bob and his family. They would also like to thank Tidewell Hospice.Per Bob's wishes, there will be a family service only. If you wish to honor him, please Wear a Mask, Social Distance and Wash Your Hands.