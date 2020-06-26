Goodie, Robert

1/13/32 - 6/23/20

Robert John Goodie, 88 of Englewood, FL passed away June 23, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice. He was born in Orono ME and proudly served in the US Navy submarine service, retiring in 1971 as a Master Chief after 20 years. He continued his career in Washington working for the Dept of Energy, Dept of Defense and retiring from the Dept of the Army in 1990. He moved from Colonial Beach, VA to Englewood in 1993. He spent his time bicycling, gardening and enjoying the beach. His quick wit, kind soul and amazing organizational skills will be missed. He is survived by his brother Phil (Betty) Goodie of Rotonda, FL; daughters Denise (Frank) Howard of Maryland, Teri (Tom) Folse of Virginia; several nephews and his longtime companion Laurie Otis of Englewood. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





