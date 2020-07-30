Carlson, Robert Gregory

Jan 26, 1957 - Jul 25, 2020

Robert Gregory Carlson, MD (Rob), age 63, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 25, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital Hospice Unit.

Rob was born in Painesville, Ohio on January 26, 1957. He was the son of Robert Gustav and Eleanore (Lynn) Yourdon Carlson. He spent most of his formative years in Greenhills, Ohio where he earned his Eagle Scout. Rob is a 1975 graduate of Greenhills High School. He graduated from Valparaiso University, Indiana, with a Bachelor's of Science in Biology and Chemistry in 1979. During his undergraduate career, he played four years of collegiate soccer with the Valpo Crusaders.

Rob earned his medical degree from Wright State University, Dayton, Ohio. In 1992, he completed six years of surgical residency at University of Florida, Gainesville; in 1994, he completed his cardiac surgical residency. During his 15-year medical career in Sarasota, Florida, he practiced as a dual board certified thoracic surgeon and a general surgeon at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Like his dad, Rob was an avid runner and completed three Iron Man Tournaments and over 40 marathons. He also authored numerous medical articles and three fiction books.

Over the last 10 years of his career, he changed his practice focus to preventive and age management medicine. After his diagnosis and treatment of Stage Four Colon Cancer, he worked for Envizion Medical, Inc., Land O' Lakes, Florida. He credits Drew, Kathleen, Carly, and his Envizion colleagues and staff with the stamina to fight the good fight against his cancer. "What I loved the most in my medical career was taking care of patients."

Rob's father, Bob, preceded him in death in 1998 while running in a 5K race. Rob is survived by his beloved mother, Lynn Carlson, Sarasota, his son, Steele Robert Carlson, Boca Raton, Florida, his sister, Mrs. David (Sheri) Holmes, his brother, Larry (Vicki Bazler) Carlson, one niece, Jennifer (Chris) Gardner, three nephews, Bryan (Melissa) Holmes, Michael (Amy) Carlson, and Timothy (Kelly) Holmes. He also is survived by eight great nephews and nieces, and his black cat, Telly also known as "Kitty-Kat." They will always carry loving memories of Rob in their hearts.

Rob exemplified the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children…to leave the world a better place…to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived."

Following cremation at National Cremation Society, Sarasota, Rob has requested his ashes be scattered in the Gulf.



