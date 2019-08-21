|
Hassmer, Robert
March 14, 1926 - July 27, 2019
Robert was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and served on a destroyer in the Pacific during WWII. Robert was an accomplished artist in oils, mosaic murals, pen and ink drawings, and prints. He developed mosaic window techniques in the 1960s with the use of newly available plastics and glues. He was also an art teacher. He moved to the Venice-Nokomis area in 1979 where he continued to create art. Robert leaves a bother, Warren J. Hassmer of Cape Cod, MA, and a dear friend, Caroline Hines.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019