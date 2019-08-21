Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hassmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hassmer


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Hassmer Obituary
Hassmer, Robert
March 14, 1926 - July 27, 2019
Robert was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and served on a destroyer in the Pacific during WWII. Robert was an accomplished artist in oils, mosaic murals, pen and ink drawings, and prints. He developed mosaic window techniques in the 1960s with the use of newly available plastics and glues. He was also an art teacher. He moved to the Venice-Nokomis area in 1979 where he continued to create art. Robert leaves a bother, Warren J. Hassmer of Cape Cod, MA, and a dear friend, Caroline Hines.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.