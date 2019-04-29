Home

Robert Frederick Hawley III, 35, passed away April 26, 2019. He was born March 13, 1984 in Oakdale, New York. He is preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth.
Robert moved to Fort Myers in 2004 from Sarasota. He was a manager for Healthcare Services Inc. Robert was the most dedicated father. He loved having "daddy days" with his children. They would go to Ducks Donuts, ride bikes, have game time and cooked bacon and eggs every Saturday.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of five years, Lauren; daughter, Brielle; son, Jordan; mother, Susan Clark and step-father, Gerry Fichter; and his father, Robert Hawley Jr.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and anyone who has ever had the pleasure of Rob's friendship.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday at his mother's residence for his family and close friends. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
