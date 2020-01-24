|
Herbold, Robert "Bob"
May 8, 1937 - January 18, 2020
Robert "Bob" Herbold, 82, of Sarasota Florida passed away after a valiant battle with cancer. Bob was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and grew up in Chicago where he graduated from Lane Technical High School. Upon graduation from High School he joined the United States Air Force. After his discharge from the service, he enrolled at the University of Illinois and graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Bob spent many years as a Sales Engineer and became involved in commercial sales of major electrical projects in the Chicago area. After owning and managing a commercial air conditioning company for 9 years and a Restaurant/Bar in Libertyville, Illinois, he moved his family to Sarasota, Florida, in 1979.
Over the years, Bob was active in Rotary, Tropical Shores Civic Club and the Suncoast Tennis League. He was an avid fisherman and obtained his Captain's License in 1982 when he earned the name "Captain Bob". He had a great passion for the outdoors and loved his Florida Paradise. Bob was a member of Bath and Raquet and Serendipity Raquet Club of Sarasota and enjoyed many hours of tennis with his wife and friends.
Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elaine Herbold of Sarasota; daughters, Cynthia Leach, Karen Odierna; son, Dr. Robert Herbold Jr.; granddaughter Abagayle and grandsons Gavin and Liam.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34238.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 pm Monday February 3, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34231.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020