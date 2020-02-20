|
Truax, Robert Hilton
Sep 23, 1944 - Feb 15, 2020
Robert Hilton Truax, "Bob", age 75, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long-fought illness. He was born on September 23, 1944 in Springfield, Massachusetts to the late Feno Hilton Truax, and Doris Torp Truax. Bob was a graduate of Vergennes High School in Vergennes, Vermont. He also attended the University of Vermont.
He proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968. Bob and his wife Pamela were world travelers. Bob saw countries on 6 continents, and Pamela saw countries on 5 continents. They loved to cruise, and had many adventures together. Bob's biggest passion was spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and the day before his death, he became a great grandfather. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Damon Truax, his son, Jarrad Truax (wife, Laura), daughters, Melissa Truax, Tiffany Lawson, and Dara Palmieri, (husband Robert), grandsons, Gabriel Truax, Tristan Serrano, Josephine, and Joshua Palmieri, and his great granddaughter, Abigail Palmieri, and his loving dog, Brady, and parrot, Yoda.
Visitation will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida 34231 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. There will be a short service at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020