Robert Horn
Horn, Robert
Jul 10, 1928 - Apr 25, 2020
Robert Horn, 91, of Sarasota, FL, died on Apr 25, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. .

Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
