Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Horn, Robert

Jul 10, 1928 - Apr 25, 2020

Robert Horn, 91, of Sarasota, FL, died on Apr 25, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store