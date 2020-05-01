Horn, Robert
Jul 10, 1928 - Apr 25, 2020
Robert Horn, 91, of Sarasota, FL, died on Apr 25, 2020. Services will be held at at a later date. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. .
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020.