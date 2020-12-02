Hughes, Robert

Dec 14, 1939 - Nov 23, 2020

Robert Lee Hughes, 80, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. Memorial services will be held 11:00am on Fri., Dec. 4, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: a devoted wife, Vera Hughes; two sons, Michael Antonio Hughes and Terrence Bernard Hughes; two sisters, Lillie Cochran and Juanita Gibson; two brothers, Eugene Hughes and Jerome Hughes; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; three sister-in-laws, Delores Cotton, Emma Hughes and Cherie Hughes; one brother-in-law, Frank Cochran; two dear friends, Raymel Grimes and Willie B. Rogers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



