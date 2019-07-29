Home

Robert J. Krupa


1924 - 2019
Krupa, Robert J.
Nov. 26, 1924 - July 27, 2019
Robert J. Krupa, 94, of Venice, FL, formerly of Bellwood, PA, went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 27, 2019. Born in Avis, Pa, son of John E. Krupa and Ada N. (Schlesinger) Krupa. He was a WWII Veteran and a graduate of West Virginia University. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Geri M. Krupa. He is survived by daughters, Priscilla E. Gibson (Albert) of Venice, Patricia J. Steinberg (Leonard) Canton, MI, and son, Robert J. Krupa Jr. (Annette) Dearborn, MI, along with 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM service will be held at 11:00 AM, Lift Church of Venice, 695 Center Road, with burial to follow at 1:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019
