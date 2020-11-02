1/1
Robert J. "Bobby" McIntyre
1952 - 2020
McIntyre, Robert J "Bobby"
Jul 2, 1952 - Oct 25,2020
Born in Oceanside, NY, Bobby "Mack" McIntyre, 68, peacefully passed surrounded by his family in Goose Creek, SC.
He is predeceased by his father William H McIntyre, son Todd McIntyre, and brother William "Billy" McIntyre.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 43 years, daughters Lisa McIntyre, Lisa Grooms, Latisa Stiltner, son Robert McIntyre II, 7 Grandchildren, 4 Great grandchildren and by his Mother Madeline McIntyre, sisters Patty Campbell and Jeanne McIntyre of Sarasota, FL, sisters Sue Vaccaro and Kathy Kenney of Rochester, NY and brother Joe "JJ" McIntyre of Franklin Furnace, OH, and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby honorably retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer in the Navy after 22 years of service in the submarine division, then worked in the construction industry until his passing. Loved and respected in his community he served as Deacon of his church "Community of Christ".
His greatest love was being Papa to his grand and great grandchildren. He enjoyed model trains, yard selling and helping anyone in need. His final resting place will be a Navy burial at sea.


Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
