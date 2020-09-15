Menegaz, M.D., Robert J.
Jul 10, 1936 - Sep 11, 2020
Robert J. Menegaz, M.D., 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota on Sep 11, 2020. "Doctor Bob" was a retired Naval Medical Officer who spent most of his career at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.
He was born in Weehauken, N.J., in the shadow of the Statute of Liberty and Ellis Island, through whose gates his father, Enrico, had passed. Dr. Menegaz, graduate of Georgetown and Georgetown University Medical School, is survived by his loving wife, Donna, and his three children: Michelle and her husband Michael; Gregory and his wife Virginia; and Glenn and his partner Anna Herceg. He was beloved Nonno to Serena, Margaree, and Hilary. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Donald Torello, his sister-in-law Christine Santarsiero, and his nephew Gregg Santarsiero.
Doctor Bob, son of Enrico Menegaz and Mary Moglia Menegaz, is predeceased by his sister, Eileen Chicketano, sister-in-laws Ann Marie Santarsiero and Judith Torello, and brother-in-law, Frank Santarsiero. He practiced internal medicine and cardiology until the age of 79, making house calls on foot or by folding bike until his later years. Doctor Bob gave the utmost care and comfort to his patients, many of whom donated generously to Lenox Hill in his name.
Doctor Bob lived the American dream, working hard to pay his way through college and medical school yet always mindful of his humble roots. He was very bright with great humane instincts, had a simple way of communicating, whether it be medical advice to patients, training residents, or teaching life lessons to close family and friends. We that survive him are eternally grateful and profoundly influenced by his presence in our lives.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236. It can be viewed via livestream from the church website. A graveside service with Military Honors begins at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241. It can be viewed via Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/RobertToaleAndSons/
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Doctors Without Borders
(https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/
); St. Francis' Poor, 135 W. 31st Street, New York, New York 10001 (212-736-8500); or a charity of your choice
