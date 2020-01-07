|
Raphael, Robert J
Passed away on Dec 22, 2019 at his home in Sarasota, FL. He was 82.
Born Feb 22, 1937 in Cambridge, Mass., Bob graduated from Bates College in Lewiston, ME. After serving four years in the Navy, he began his lifelong career in commercial real estate finance. While working full-time, he earned his Juris Doctor, attending University of Connecticut School of Law at night.
Bob was a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He shared his strength and hope freely with those he met in recovery and had a generous, willing spirit in helping others. For many years, he volunteered in the kitchen of the local Salvation Army and as a volunteer with Tidewell Hospice.
Bob was predeceased by his father, Maxwell Raphael; mother, Jean Goldstein; and sister, Loli Little. He is survived by his daughter from marriage to Gwendolyn R Raphael, Leslie R Garcia (Brian), grandson, Marcus, and granddaughter, Olivia, all of Silver Spring, Md.; nephew, Michael Little, and niece, Alison McClellan.
A memorial will be held on January 25th from 2:00-4:00 at First Brethren Church, 150 N Shade Ave, Sarasota. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, 2020