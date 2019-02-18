Home

Wiegand Brothers Funeral Home
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Robert Rial
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
SARASOTA, FL
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
SARASOTA, FL
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel
7454 S TAMIAMI TRL
SARASOTA, FL
Robert Joseph Rial


1958 - 2019
Robert Joseph Rial Obituary
Rial, Robert Joseph
Dec 21, 1958 - Feb 16, 2019
Robert "Bob" Joseph Rial, age 60, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019. Robert was born December 21, 1958 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa to Norma Rial and E. Patrick Rial. In high school, Bob was a star quarterback breaking many records wearing #12 at St. Edmonds High in Ft. Dodge Iowa. After high school, Bob married Martha Mcdonald and later divorced. Bob became a merchant marine and in his later years worked as a respiratory therapist. Bob enjoyed watching football, playing golf, and spending time with family and friends
Robert is survived by; mother Norma Rial, daughter Kristen (James) Horne, son Steven Rial; brother Terry Rial, sister Cindy Keigher, brother Michael Rial, sister Shannon DeMoss, brother Daniel Rial; grandson Caiden Rial.
Robert was preceded in death by; son Ryan Robert Rial; father E. Patrick Rial; brother David Edward Rial.
A visitation for Bob will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S TAMIAMI TRL, SARASOTA, FL 34231. A funeral service will occur Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12 PM with a visitation 1 hour before, 7454 S TAMIAMI TRL, SARASOTA, FL 34231.
Memory sharing and condolences can be left at www.wiegandbrother.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
