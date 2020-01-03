|
|
Strasser, Robert K.
Feb. 23, 1927 - Dec. 30, 2019
Robert K. "Bob" Strasser of Sarasota died December 30, 2019, after a very brief illness. He was 92. Born February 23, 1927 in Westmont, NJ, Strasser spent most of his career in Chicago working in the consumer finance industry. He retired as Corporate Treasurer for Household International in 1984. In Chicago he served on the boards for the Lutheran General Hospital system, as well as the Parkside Medical Center. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1986.
He served on the board of directors for Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 22 years, from 1994 until 2016. While on that board he served in a number of roles, including Treasurer and Chairman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, in 1983. He is survived by two sons, Robert and Richard and one daughter, Lynne.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239, with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation (https://www.smhf.org/donate-now).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020