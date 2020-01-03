Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
2256 Bahia Vista St.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Calling hours
Following Services
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
2256 Bahia Vista St.
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Strasser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert K. Strasser


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert K. Strasser Obituary
Strasser, Robert K.
Feb. 23, 1927 - Dec. 30, 2019
Robert K. "Bob" Strasser of Sarasota died December 30, 2019, after a very brief illness. He was 92. Born February 23, 1927 in Westmont, NJ, Strasser spent most of his career in Chicago working in the consumer finance industry. He retired as Corporate Treasurer for Household International in 1984. In Chicago he served on the boards for the Lutheran General Hospital system, as well as the Parkside Medical Center. He moved to Sarasota, FL in 1986.
He served on the board of directors for Sarasota Memorial Hospital for 22 years, from 1994 until 2016. While on that board he served in a number of roles, including Treasurer and Chairman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, in 1983. He is survived by two sons, Robert and Richard and one daughter, Lynne.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota, FL 34239, with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation (https://www.smhf.org/donate-now).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now