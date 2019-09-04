|
|
Kanter, Robert
Nov 28, 1923 - Sept 13, 2019
World War II veteran. Robert A .Kanter, passed into eternity at age 95 on September 3, 2019. He is survived by his four sons Douglas, Michael, Jeffrey, and Steven Kanter; two daughters, Amy and Leslie Kanter; 14 grandchildren, and two great grandsons.
Robert was born on November 28, 1923 in Savannah, Georgia. He later moved to Miami, where he met and wed Barbara Steig Kanter. Bob and Bobbie, were married 67 years.
He attended The Citadel before joining the Army. He was the recipient of several combat commendations including the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. As a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne "Screaming Eagles", he was also awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, given to the 101st Airborne for their heroism during the "Battle of Bastogne" in which he participated
After serving, Bob returned to the University of Miami where he received his law degree. His love for his children and sports led him to coaching all of his children for many years. Bob and Bobbie were part of the original founders of Miss Sarasota Softball.
Friends, family, and others whose life Bob touched are invited to Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:PM on Friday, September 6, 2019 to honor his life.
Following the service, there will be a short sitting Shiva to honor and remember Bob.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019