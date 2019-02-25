|
|
Reeder, Robert Keith
October 1, 1962 - February 20, 2019
Robert Keith Reeder, 56, of Charleston, SC, formerly of Sarasota, Florida, departed this life on February 20, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA, Bobby grew up in Sarasota. After graduating from Prew Academy, he earned both his BS and MS degrees in horticultural sciences from the University of Florida. Having spent several years overseeing the fertilization program for a commercial farm in North Carolina, he relocated to Charleston, SC, where he worked in computer technology for a civilian company contracted to the military. Bobby was an avid reader, an accomplished cook, a cultivator of exotic fruit trees, and an enthusiastic participant in field trials with his beloved Weimaraners.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Parrott Reeder. He leaves behind his companion, Richard William Brown, of Charleston, SC; his father, John W. Reeder, MD, and stepmother, Meredith Reeder, of Sarasota; his brother, John W. Reeder, Jr., of Redondo Beach, CA; sisters Penelope Obrecht (Fred) of Whiteville, NC, and Jennifer Reeder of Naples, FL; and stepbrothers Charles B. Wheeler (Noreen) of Ocala, FL, David B. Wheeler (Allison) of Metairie, LA, and K. Andrew Wheeler of Sarasota, FL. He also is survived by his niece, Lily Ann Obrecht of Whiteville, NC; nephews Zachary, Sam (Cheryl) and Wesley Reeder of Sarasota, FL; and step-nephews Charles, Thomas, and Jack Wheeler of Ocala, FL, and Curt and Nils Wheeler of Sarasota, FL.
There will be a celebration of life in Charleston for family and close friends at a later date.
Bobby requested that any memorial donations be made to Weimaraner Rescue of South Carolina, 480 Westmoreland Rd., Columbia, SC 29229. Arrangements by James A. McAlister, Inc. (843)766-1365
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019