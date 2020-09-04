1/1
Robert "Rl" Koontz
Koontz, Robert "RL"
May 11, 1941 - Sep 1, 2020
Robert "RL" Lee Koontz 79, of Sarasota, FL. passed away on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his family. RL was born May 11, 1941 and formerly from Somerset, PA. RL resided in Sarasota for the last 47 years and was a successful residential contractor for 62 years. He was a proud veteran having served a tour in the Army. He had a passion for drag racing and was a champion racer in the IHRA & NHRA Association until age 77. You could not stop him from enjoying his life and living it to the fullest. He also enjoyed boating, traveling in his RV, going on many cruises and was such a world traveler. But most important to RL was his love for his family. Many knew him as a proud father and grandfather always recounting his favorite memories spent with his family throughout the years.
Robert was the son of the late Lloyd Emerson Koontz Sr. and Emma (Wiland) Koontz. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Patty Jean Schrock, Betty Donati, Jo Ann Shrock and 1 brother Lloyd Koontz Jr. He is survived by his sister Bernice Christner. He is also survived by his loving wife of 31 years Cynthia "Cindy" Koontz of Sarasota, FL and 7 children/step-children; Robert Koontz Jr., Michael Koontz (Stacy), Michele (Koontz) Maddox (Art), Brian Koontz (Sabine), Kristal (Koontz) Moore (Scott), Dawn Small (Jonathan) and Shannon Drawdy (Kelly). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 from 9 -11 AM with a Memorial Service that will begin at 11:00 AM.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home located at 40 N Orange Avenue. Sarasota, FL 34236.
Private burial ceremony for immediate family.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.


Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
