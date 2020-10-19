1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Ball
1930 - 2020
Ball, Robert L. "Bob"
May 27, 1930 - Oct 6, 2020
SARASOTA: Robert L. "Bob" Ball, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home with his wife of 60 years at his side. Bob was born on May 27, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Leo A. and June E. (Gish) Ball. He married his true love and best friend Eunice Joy Wilson on December 26, 1959 in South Bend. Surviving is his wife Eunice, three nieces, Julie (Alan) Hinzmann, Valerie (Greg) Hinkle and Lisa (Mike) Amos; surviving as well is a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews. Bob proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1957.
Robert retired in 1985 from Georgia Federal Savings and Loan. Per his wishes, cremation was chosen; a private graveside service and burial will be at a future date at South Union Cemetery in Nappanee.
Billings Funeral Home of Elkhart is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Billings Funeral Home
812 Baldwin St
Elkhart, IN 46514
574 264-2425
