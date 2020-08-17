1/
Robert L. "Bob" Gulden
1921 - 2020
Gulden, Robert "Bob" L.
Sep 14, 1921 - Aug 15, 2020
Robert "Bob" L. Gulden, 98, of Sarasota died Saturday August 15 after a brief illness. Born in 1921 in Trenton NJ, son of LuLu and Anthony Gulden. He was the youngest of 7.
Bob served in WWII in the US Army as a tank driver in Normandy. He was stationed in Germany, France, England, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Belgium.
After retiring from Winner Manufacturing in Trenton, he and his wife moved to Sarasota in 1990.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Thelma, nephew Bobby Gulden of Trenton, NJ, Jack Gulden of Huntsville, AL & Duane LaRue of Trenton, NJ as well as countless other nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Sarasota.


Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
