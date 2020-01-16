|
|
Syre, Robert L
Feb. 15, 1939 - Jan. 11, 2020
Robert L Syre, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Evelyn Syre; his two daughters, Jacqueline Murray (James) and Stephanie Syre-Hager (Mark); his grandchildren, Ryan Murray, Andrew Murray, Heather Hager, and Luke Hager; his two sisters, Elaine Syre and Evelyn Donovan; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Thompson (Harlan). He was also a loving uncle to his nephews, Michael and John Donovan; and his nieces, Jill and Holly Thompson.
He was born and raised in New Jersey, and retired to Sarasota, Florida. He served in the Air Force as a young man. His wit and humor brought a smile to those who knew him. His love of music, art, golf, travel, and his family allowed him to live a fulfilling life.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020