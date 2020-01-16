Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Syre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Syre


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Syre Obituary
Syre, Robert L
Feb. 15, 1939 - Jan. 11, 2020
Robert L Syre, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice House in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Evelyn Syre; his two daughters, Jacqueline Murray (James) and Stephanie Syre-Hager (Mark); his grandchildren, Ryan Murray, Andrew Murray, Heather Hager, and Luke Hager; his two sisters, Elaine Syre and Evelyn Donovan; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Thompson (Harlan). He was also a loving uncle to his nephews, Michael and John Donovan; and his nieces, Jill and Holly Thompson.
He was born and raised in New Jersey, and retired to Sarasota, Florida. He served in the Air Force as a young man. His wit and humor brought a smile to those who knew him. His love of music, art, golf, travel, and his family allowed him to live a fulfilling life.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -