Taylor, Robert L.

Feb 24, 1924 - Nov 11, 2020

Robert Lee Taylor, 96, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Tue., Nov. 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 services will be privately held at 1st Baptist Church on Wednesday. Burial will be held 9:30am on Thurs., Nov, 19, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Robert L. Taylor, the longtime manager of the Newtown Recreation Center that would later bear his name for the positive impact he made on Sarasota,

Preceded in death by one son, Robert S. Taylor.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Shirley T. Shaw; sons, Edwin Taylor, and Louis Taylor; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



