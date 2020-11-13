1/1
Robert L. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor, Robert L.
Feb 24, 1924 - Nov 11, 2020
Robert Lee Taylor, 96, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Tue., Nov. 17, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 services will be privately held at 1st Baptist Church on Wednesday. Burial will be held 9:30am on Thurs., Nov, 19, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Robert L. Taylor, the longtime manager of the Newtown Recreation Center that would later bear his name for the positive impact he made on Sarasota,
Preceded in death by one son, Robert S. Taylor.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Shirley T. Shaw; sons, Edwin Taylor, and Louis Taylor; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved