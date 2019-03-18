|
|
Thornton, Robert L.
May 15, 1925 - March 16, 2019
Robert Lee Thornton, 93, of Osprey, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on March 16, 2019. Robert was born on May 15, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Glenn and Gertrude (Weiss) Thornton. He celebrated his eighteenth (18) birthday under the shadow of WWII with a trip to the local enlistment center. He was called to active duty on September 11, 1943. Ultimately, Robert became a Radio Operator Mechanic Gunner on a B-17 in the 325th Bomb Squadron, 92nd Bomb Group, 8th Army Air Force and flew twenty-seven combat missions in the European theater. Robert wrote a memoir of his service during WWII entitled "Twenty-Seven-Eighty Blues", a reference to the fuel capacity of his much-loved B-17. Robert explained that if the plane was fueled to capacity, that is 2,780 gallons, the crew knew the mission would involve maximum effort and a bombing run deep into enemy territory. Robert was discharged on December 19, 1945, and embarked on a life-long civilian career with Western Electric Company. Robert spent his retirement years in Osprey, Florida. In his leisure time, Robert enjoyed golf, softball, and all things football, particularly Michigan college football. Robert is survived by his son, James Thornton of Arlee, Montana; his daughter-in-law, Linda Thornton of Clinton Township, Michigan; his step-daughter, Dianne Hall of Palmetto, Florida; his grandsons Mark and Greg Thornton of Clinton Township and Luzerne, Michigan, respectively, and five great-grandchildren; Shelby, Drake, Tremayne, Brodie and Colby. Robert was predeceased by his son, Thomas Thornton and by his beloved wife of almost 40 years, Martha L. Thornton.
There will be a memorial service for friends and family at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Gulf Gate Chapel, 6903 Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231 at 10:00AM on Saturday March 23, 2019 followed by a reception at the Oaks Club, 301 MacEwen Drive, Osprey, FL 34229. Robert and Martha Thornton will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 3800 Maple Avenue, Suite 435, Dallas, Texas, 75219 or www.ovarian.org. Please visit www.toalebrothers.com to leave a message of condolence.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019