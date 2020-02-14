Home

Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
(239) 334-4594
Robert Wright
More Obituaries for Robert Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Wright


1924 - 2020
Robert L. Wright Obituary
Wright, Robert L.
Mar 7, 1924 - Feb 9, 2020
Robert L. Wright born Mar 7, 1924 died Feb 9, 2020 at Bay Village in Sarasota, FL.
He was married for 75 years to his beloved wife Carol June Wright. Bob was a veteran of both W.W. II and the Korean Conflict before going to work for GM with expertise in finance and engineering for both national and international clients over more than 30 years.
He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Elma Wright of Milwaukee, WI and his sons Jeffrey and Robert Jr. He was active as a leader in Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity and church. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, where he sang in the choir and in the Bay Village Men's Chorus until his death. Memorial service will be at Bay Village on Tuesday, February 18 at 10 a.m.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
