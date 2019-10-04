|
Weitzel, Robert Lee
Oct. 31, 1921 - Sept. 25, 2019
Bob was born and grew up in Shamokin, PA. At the age of 17, he joined his father, Russel C. Weitzel who was working in Washington, D.C. Bob found employment with the Woodward and Lothrup Department store for two years. During that time he studied for and obtained his amateur radio license W3JXV. Within days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Bob received a letter from a U.S. Navy recruiter to enlist for Radio Material School to repair and maintain ship radars. He enlisted and was sent to Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA for training. He graduated as a Radioman Second Class, in the first class to graduate from that school. In August 1942 he went aboard the attack transport U.S.S. Joseph T. Dickman, APA 26. (Later renumbered APA 13). He served aboard the Dickman until October 1945 having achieved the rank of Chief Radio Technician. The Dickman had engaged in five D-Day landings by then. North Africa, Sicily, Salerno, Southern France and Okinawa. Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy at Bainbridge, MD in November 1946. He lived in Hyattsville, MD with family and parents, Russel C. Weitzel and Nellie Thompson Weitzel. In January 1946, he began studies at the Catholic University of America for his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He graduated with a B.E.E. Degree in June 1949. He found employment with the Philco Corporation and soon after, commenced training in their Philadelphia training school as a Technical Representative. On October 22nd 1949, he married Pearl F. Wagenseller, daughter of Frank C. Wagenseller, M.D. and Margaret Rittenhouse Wagenseller of Selingsgove, PA. After graduation as a Philco Tech Rep he was ordered to the Far East and served on Okinawa with the U.S. Air Force 529th Aircraft Control and Warning Group for one year. He returned to Washington, D.C. in November 1950 and served for two years with the Commander, US Service Force Atlantic Fleet at the US Naval Base, Norfolk, VA. He was later transferred to Newport, R.I. for several months to service radars on fleet destroyers. He was next employed for two years in Williamsport, PA by Sylvania Electric as a Design Engineer. Then, he moved to Silver Springs, MD where he was employed for seven years by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory as an Associate Engineer. In 1962 he joined the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center as an Aerospace Engineer. He worked for seven years on the design, test and launches of NOAA weather satellites from Cape Canaveral and from the U.S. Air Force Vandenburg base in California. For five years, he was the Support Engineer for the Hubble Telescope's Science Instrument Control and Dara Handling Subsystem. He retired from NASA in January 1984 and moved to Sarasota, FL. There, he joined a concert band where he played trombone for 18 years. He also joined the Sarasota Pops Symphony and played second chair trombone for thirty-two years. He was preceded by his wife, Pearl, in 2007 and siblings Betty Rebar, Carolyn Trott, James Weitzel, Daniel Weitzel and Jean Yearke. His sister Joan Horne survives. A committal ceremony with Military Honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Following the ceremony he will be inurned at Pearl's grave site at the cemetery. Arrangements by All Veterans-All Families Funerals & Cremations.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019