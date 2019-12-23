Home

Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Robert Jenkins
Robert M. "Bob" Jenkins


1944 - 2019
Robert M. "Bob" Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Robert M. 'Bob'
Aug 27, 1944 - Dec 21, 2019
Robert M. 'Bob' Jenkins, of Bradenton FL, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born in Harrison County, Kentucky on August 27, 1944. He retired from teaching in 2013, and taught 45 years in various institutions within Harrison and Nicholas County, Kentucky. In Florida, he taught at Southeast High School, Lakewood Ranch High School, and Braden River High School. He also coached basketball, football, and track – the latter earning him membership in the Kentucky Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Valerie; daughter, Julie Barnes; son, Mitchell and daughter-in-law, Nancy Jenkins, as well as grandchildren, Chris Jenkins, Holly Jenkins, and Emily Barnes – all of whom reside in Bradenton. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Jerry (Jane); sisters-in-law, Zenna Lake and Phyllis Grayson, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Virgil; mother, Elizabeth and son-in-law, Stephen Barnes. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at Brown and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd Street West0, Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tidewell Hospice House of Bradenton or your personal favorite charity. Condolences to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
