|
|
Myers, Robert Marshall
Oct. 25, 1930 - Oct. 13, 2019
Robert Marshall Myers, born in New York City on October 25, 1930, passed away in Sarasota, Florida on October 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Cielo Santiago Myers; his son and daughter-in-law, Ernest Jay Myers and Theresa Schretzmann Myers; his grandchildren, Rebecca Hope Bookbinder, Jacob Ross Bookbinder, Laura Roseanne Myers and Sarah Gail Myers; his sister and brother-in-law, Marian Engel and Joel Engel; and the mother of his children, Myrna Clearfield. Bob received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry at City College of New York, and his Master of Science degree at Drexel University in Philadelphia. He spent most of his career at Rohm & Haas (now a subsidiary of Dow Chemical) in Philadelphia, from 1956 until his retirement in 1991. There he worked as a research chemist developing, among other things, vinyl plasticizers, plastic films, high temperature plastic alloys, and battery applications for polyacetylene film. He also worked for the United States Army Quartermaster Research and Development Command at Natick, Massachusetts, and the National Bureau of Standards in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career, Bob had numerous patents and publications in the field of polymer chemistry. He loved classical music, and played both the clarinet and the flute. He also loved photography, birding and tennis. In his retirement in Sarasota, he was an adjunct instructor of general chemistry and physical science at Manatee Community College, from 1991 to 2000. Thereafter, he was a volunteer tutor for math and science through Church of the Palms Presbyterian USA from 2015 to 2019. He was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:00 p.m., 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019