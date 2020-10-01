Landry, Robert "Bob" Martin
Aug 28, 1935 - Sept 9, 2020
Sarasota, FL - Robert "Bob" Martin Landry, 85, passed on September 9, 2020, with loving family by his side after his MDS diagnosis led to leukemia. He will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors in a private ceremony. A public celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Bob was born during the Great Depression and raised in the French-Canadian community of Blackstone, MA and Woonsocket, RI. He graduated high school from Mount Saint Charles Academy, followed by Bryant College where he studied accounting and finance. He married his late wife Jeannine (Carreau) Landry in 1956 and she accompanied him during his Army service years from 1957-1960, stationed in Germany. Returning to the states, they raised five children. Their life together included close ties to extended family, Scouting in the early years, family travels, and a firm spiritual foundation. His lifelong career in banking led him from Massachusetts to Florida in 1974, moving the family to Coral Gables, later culminating his career in California as Sr. Vice President of Private Banking, then returning to Florida to be near his family in his retirement years. His personal interests included being on Bryant's National Alumni Council, being heavily involved with his neighborhood association including as board member, president, and landscape chairman, being an active member of Church of the Trinity MCC, and being an advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity. For many years he hosted two annual gatherings – Springfest and Thanksgiving – that were an important part of the family traditions. He was a bright spirit, embodying love, kindness and compassion, and embracing everyone he encountered with unconditional acceptance.
He was the son of the late Theodore and Germaine (Dalpe) Landry, the brother of the late Gabrielle [Bernell] Jordan and Muriel [David] Murray, and the father of the late Marc Landry. He is survived by his second spouse Donald Kinghorn, whom he met in 1988 and married in 2005 in Provincetown, MA; his children Lise Landry Alives and her husband Johny Alives of Tarpon Springs, FL, Robert "Rob" Martin Landry, Jr and his wife Wendy of Orlando, FL, Denise VanGelder of Valrico, FL, Roger Landry of Sarasota, FL, and daughters-in-law Janet (Alcorn) Landry of Venice, FL, and Norma Castro of Sarasota, FL; his grandchildren Erin Wilson and husband Charlton, Jessica Gersley-Drone and husband Jacob, Logan and Carson Landry, Sophia and Hailey VanGelder, Anthony Lugo, Richard, Ralph and Jeanni Castro, Danielle [Nate] Metts, Heather Johnson, Brittany [Ben] Landry-Wilkinson, and Emily Landry; his great-grandchildren Liam Koji, Aaliyah Johnson, Bryce and Madelyn Metts, Jose and Diego Martinez, Elliott Castro, and baby Wilson on her way; his siblings Lucille Ortner of Sarasota, FL, and Pauline Landry of Woonsocket, RI; and many extended family members. We honor and celebrate each season of his life. His physical presence will be deeply missed but his legacy will shine forever.
Donations in Bob's memory can be made to Bryant College at https://www.bryant.edu/giving-bryant
(select Your Choice Your Gift, then Bryant Center for Diversity and Inclusion), or Church of the Trinity MCC at https://www.trinitymcc.com/giving
