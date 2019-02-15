|
|
Harris, III, Robert Marvin
Feb. 22, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2019
Robert M. Harris III, 80, passed away on Feb 12, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Robert, a Sarasotan over five decades was born on Feb 22, 1938 in Fredericksburg, VA. He attended the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, VA on athletic scholarships and was a graduate of USF. After moving to Sarasota in 1965, Robert enjoyed a rewarding family and professional life in Investment Banking, a vocation he loved until his passing. He served as President of Palmer Investment Advisory Services, and managed local offices for Prescott, Ball and Turben, Stern Agee and Leach, Deutsche Bank, and later his own firm RMH III Investments. Robert was grateful to serve, support and advise charities in Sarasota, Atlanta, GA and Highlands, NC. He served as President of Sarasota Welfare Home, now Pines of Sarasota. Robert was a board member of Suncoast Heart Association, Atlanta Boy Choir, and private foundations. His love for music and singing was shared in the choirs of his beloved Church of the Redeemer, Key Chorale of Sarasota, and Church of the Incarnation, Highlands, NC. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Marie Harris, daughters Kimberly Ford and Courtney Perry; sons in law, Mike Ford and Kevin Perry; and four grandchildren, Taylor Ford, Michael Ford, Jessica Perry and Jackson Perry. Bob will be remembered for being a loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved the game of golf, fishing the waters of Southwest FL, and celebrating life with dear friends. A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave, Sarasota on March 2 at 11:30 am, with a reception to follow. The family invites your donations in lieu of flowers to The Church of the Redeemer or Tidewell Hospice. Toale Brothers Ewing Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 27, 2019