Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
boat dock of Ramblers Rest RV Resort
1300 North River Road
Venice, FL
Robert Meyers


1945 - 2019
Robert Meyers Obituary
Meyers, Robert
Aug 6, 1945 - Nov 30, 2019
Robert "Bob" Donald Meyers, 74, of Venice, FL passed away on November 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 from noon to 3:00 PM at the boat dock of Ramblers Rest RV Resort, 1300 North River Road, Venice, FL 34293.
Bob was born in Cleveland, OH on August 6, 1945 and grew up in Brecksville, OH. He graduated from Howe Military School in Indiana and went on to join the United States Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran.
Bob retired as a general contractor. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman. He had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cookie, son Kelly, daughter-in-law Angela, granddaughters Sierra and Madison, sister Janet, brother-in-law Doug, as well as lifelong friends and extended family Madelyn and Maris.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th Street, Sarasota, FL 34237.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
