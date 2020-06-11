Parke, Robert N.
Jul 20, 1944 - May 21, 2020
Robert N. Parke, 75, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 21, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Bradenton Chapel.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.