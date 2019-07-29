Home

First Presbyterian Church
2050 Oak St
Sarasota, FL 34237
Robert O. Barkley


1928 - 2019
Robert O. Barkley Obituary
Barkley, Robert O.
November 29, 1928 - July 12, 2019
Robert O Barkley died July 12th on a cruise ship in Scandinavia with his doting daughter Jules by his side. He had a heart attack and died with a cigar in one hand and a glass of Chardonnay in the other while we basked in the beautiful Swedish afternoon sun. He lived an exemplary life, starting in Pittsburgh, leaving to fight in WWII to get the GI bill to go to Allegheny College. He met his wife Marilyn in the church choir and proposed 3 months later.
He started his own insurance firm in Elkhart, Indiana and was a rising star in the industry. They moved to Longboat Key Florida in 1984 when Bob became a trustee of the Ringling College of Art and Design. He was an accomplished sailor and swimmer and they had several boats named Sleeping Tiger, which was a foundation for the family. We spent our summers sailing though the Exumas, Bahamas. They moved into Plymouth Harbor in February 2008 where he was known for his movie screen and hosted many opera nights. The whole family were active members of First Presbyterian Church and Mote Marine Laboratories. He leaves behind his darling wife Marilyn, two daughters Jules and Lisa and two grandchildren Jagger in Australia and Emma in Indiana. His son Matthew Barkley passed away in 2001. Please join us to celebrate his life at First Presbyterian Church at 2050 Oak Street in Sarasota at 4:30 pm, August 1, or at the 16th Floor colony at Plymouth Harbor at 3pm, August 2. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 29 to July 30, 2019
