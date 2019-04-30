Home

Funeral
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
2901 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL
Robert Paul Lechner


Robert Paul Lechner Obituary
Lechner, Robert Paul
Dec 29, 1944 - Apr 17, 2019
Passed peacefully in his sleep. Robert was a teacher in Sarasota County for 30 years, the Director of Instruction at Sarasota Military Academy for 7 years and a Supervisor of Teaching Interns at USF for 7 years. Robert is survived by nieces Lori Lechner Mitchell and Lynda Lechner McKinney and by nephews Lee Lechner and Paul Lechner. The funeral will be held at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2901 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL, in the chapel on Saturday, May 4th at 10AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
