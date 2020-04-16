|
|
Pelham, Robert
Sep 22, 1943 - Apr 10, 2020
Robert Edward Pelham
Bob was born in Muncie, Indiana on September 22, 1943 to parents Roger and Margaret Pelham. The family relocated to Indianapolis in 1946, and then with his mother and brother David to Sarasota Florida in 1953 after his parents separated. Bob graduated from Riverview High School and held various jobs including pool maintenance and work with Cape Haze
Marine Laboratory, which eventually became Mote Marine Laboratory. As an avid photographer, a fortuitous trip to Costa Rica to install solar pool heaters at a hotel gave him an opportunity to photograph the rain forests and wildlife there. After that experience he began taking groups to Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, the Galapagos, and other countries. This became a life-long pursuit and gave remarkable experiences to so many of his growing list of friends. Moving to Pinos Altos in 1996, he purchased several pieces of property and soon opened Pinos Altos cabins where he remained for the rest of his life, loving the wild areas, animals and beauty of the region.
He is survived by his daughter Lori McCarty, grandson Keith McCarty, granddaughter Sofia Pelham, and great Granddaughter Lili Pelham, as well stepsons Jarrod and Andrew Johnson from a long term relationship. Additionally, he is survived by brother David Pelham and sister Vicki
Pelham.
Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020