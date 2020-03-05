|
Quinn, Robert
Apr 28, 1943 - Mar 03, 2020
Robert L. "Bob" Quinn, 76, passed away on March 3, 2020, in Venice, FL, after courageously battling Parkinson's and diabetes for many years. He was born in Fall River, MA, on April 28, 1943, the son of Frederick L. and Margaret (Jackson) Quinn. He graduated from Sanford, Maine, High School and received a B.S. in Music Education from the University of New Hampshire and an M.S. in Educational Administration from the University of Southern Maine.
Bob was the Band Director and Director of Music in Dover, NH, from 1966-73. He then held other jobs, including manager of Eastern Musical Supply in West Falmouth, Maine. However, he missed teaching music and especially missed the students. He became the high school concert band director, assistant marching band director and teacher of other music subjects at Westbrook (Maine) High School from 1989-2005, at which time he retired. He and his wife, Barbara Foote Quinn, moved to Venice, FL, where Bob was very active in his church, serving on several boards and singing in the choir. He was also a member of the Sarasota Chorus of the Keys Barbershop Chorus.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, Bob is survived by a son Richard (Veronica) Quinn and daughter Christine (Robert) Sinkewicz; grandsons Anthony and Nicholas Quinn; granddaughters Amanda and Sara Sinkewicz; a sister Carol Davenport; nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at the Venice (FL) United Church of Christ on Saturday, March 14th, at 2:00 pm, with a reception in the parish hall following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Choir Fund of the Venice United Church of Christ, 620 Shamrock Blvd., Venice, FL 34293, or to a .
