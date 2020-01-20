Herald Tribune Obituaries
Wilcox, Robert R.
Feb 15, 1927 - Jan 14, 2020
Robert R (Bob) Wilcox passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 14, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Bob was born in Schodack, NY into a large and loving family. He is survived by Shirley, his loving and devoted wife of 70 years; daughters Sandra (Mike) Zostant, Barbara (Tom) Riccardi, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who brought so much joy to his life. Bob loved and enjoyed his family and their Albany, NY home. Robert was a WWII Navy veteran and worked for over 30 years at the Watervliet Arsenal. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor and friend.
Services will be held at Toale Brothers' Funeral Home, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota on January 28, 2020 at 10:30 (family and friends) and 11:00 (service). Committal service with full military honors will immediately follow at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Bob's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale Phillippi Creek and the Tidewell Hospice for the excellent care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020
