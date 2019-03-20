|
Riley, Robert
Sept 01, 1926 - Mar 14, 2019
Robert J Riley formally of Reserve Township, Pittsburgh, Pa. passed away Thursday, March 14th, 2019. Born September 1, 1926, to Frank and Minnie (Schoppen) in Millvale, Pa. He served in the military during WWII in Japan. After coming home, he married his high school sweetheart, Grace (Hayson), built their home in Pittsburgh and together had 5 children. He was predeceased by his wife, and a son, Robert, husband to Christine. He leaves 4 children, Richard, Ronald, husband to Diane, Kathleen (Smith), and Roger, husband to Cynthia. Also 7 grandchildren, Stephanie, Timothy, Victoria, Bobby, Lynsey, Colton and Gracie. And 1 great granddaughter, Evie. Also leaving his loving companion of 7 years, Gail Saunders, of Venice. He lived in Englewood Fl for many years. He was loved by family and friends, loved to make people laugh, and he loved his Pittsburgh sports teams. He will be missed by many. Memorial service will be held at St Raphael Church located on 770 Kilbourne Avenue Englewood on March 29th at 11:00 am.
