Ruth, Jr., Robert "Fred"
Mar 8, 1925 - Mar 26, 2020
Robert "Fred" Ruth Jr., age 95, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born March 8, 1925 in Asheville, North Carolina to the late Robert Sr. and Viola (Lance) Ruth.
Fred proudly served in the US Army from 1942-1945, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Georgia Tech University and served as a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church. Fred worked for Peterson Manufacturing, retiring after 51 years. He enjoyed playing the game of golf with his family.
He is survived by his sons, Steve Ruth (Sarah) and Dave Ruth (Lori); sister, Helen Ruth and grandchildren, Peyton McDaniel, Whitney Drake, Kara Clark, Cady Ruth and Charlee Ruth and 5 great grandchildren. Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Ruth.
Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Lakewood Ranch Community Fund, www.lwrfund.org, LWR Fund, 2820 Manatee Ave. West, Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020