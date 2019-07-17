|
Rutkowski, Robert (Bob)
May 5 1926 - July 13 2019
Bob, passed away on Saturday July 13th 2019 He was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 5th 1926 by his deceased parents mother Mary Rutkowski (Pitlos) father John Rutkowski. He is survived by one sister Shiirley (Hovatin) of Shorewood Illinois, his beloved wife Frances (Muncy), one dear son Kevin, two beautiful daughters Suzanne (Simenson), of Plainfield, Illinois Karen (Fakes), spouse Richard of Salem, Wisconsin. Four loving grandchildren Courtney Fakes of Salem Wisconsin, and Lauren Fakes of Salem Wisconsin, Stephaine Sergent her spouse Kevin, of Plainfield Illinois, Brandon Simenson of California. Two great grand children Sean and Brynn Sergent of Plainfield.
Bob, joined the Navy in 1942. He served in the South Pacific during World War II on the SS Ingersol. He survived through a typhoon while on board during a sensitive battle. He was honorably discharged PFC on April 13 1946.
After being discharged he returned home and found employment with Argonne National Laboratory on their Fire Department. He was later offered a position in their Reactor Engineering Department as a Research Technician. He continued to work in this department until his retirement November 29 1991.
He loved his family and taking vacations. He was an avid golfer played on the Argonne golf league until his retirement. He was very handy, worked on his own cars, did all his own construction as far as remodeling home projects were concerned. He also held a part time position with maintaining washing machines and dryers for commercial aundromats Kit Kat Laundry. Something he didn't have to do but enjoyed.
Services for Bob will be held Tuesday July 23 10:00 am at St. Martha's Church 200 N. Orange Ave in Sarasota Florida 34243 Following mass will proceed to Sarasota National Cemetery 9810 State Rd 72 Sarasota Florida where Military honors will take place at 12:30pm luncheon to follow.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 18, 2019