Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Hunter


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Robert, S.
June 19, 1936 - July 14, 2019
Robert S. Hunter, 83, of Rotonda West, FL was ushered into the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Robert was born in Medina County, Ohio to Clifford and Daisy Hunter.
He was a resident of Charlotte County for 40 years, coming from Uniontown, Ohio. A loving husband, father, Sunday school teacher and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He is survived by his daughter: Kimberly (Joseph) Knox of Venice, FL; his son Robert (Debra) Hunter of Beavercreek, Ohio; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 AM with the Funeral Service to follow on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL 34224 with Pastor John Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 2970 University Pkwy. Sarasota, FL 34243 or Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from July 17 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now