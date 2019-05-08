|
Walters, Robert S
Aug 16, 1925 - Apr 24, 2019
Born August 16, 1925 in Evansville, Indiana to Dutch immigrant John F. Walters and Prussian immigrant Emma Anna Walters (Reicner). Both parents lived to be 91 years of age. Evansville remained their hometown.
His two siblings also predeceased Robert. Brother, John Warren (Jack), was born in Evansville in 1922 and resided there until serving in World War Il. Jack returned from the pacific theatre deceased at the age of 24. Sister, Dorothy LaVerne, was born in Evansville in 1927. She was married to Clarence Uhde and they remained in Evansville with their three children — Ted, Susan, and Brian. Dorothy passed at age 67 and her husband Clarence at age 82.
Robert (Bob) married Norma (Jean) Jarboe in Evansville on June 4, 1949 and were married 57 years. Jean passed in August 2006. They had two children, Peggy Lynn Iruegas and David Warren Walters. Peggy lives with her husband, Javier, and their children, John-Robert, Rachel, and David in Mission, Texas. David lives with this wife, Jean in Lilburn, Georgia. Their daughter, Jessica Walters lives in Asheville, North Carolina.
Bob graduated with the senior class of Reitz High School in 1943. After returning home from serving in World War Il, he was employed by Servel, Inc. and attended Evansville College.
Bob's service to his country during WWII started in October, 1943 at Fort Benjamin Harrison outside Indianapolis, Indiana. After a series of tests and evaluations, he was awaiting orders to report to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. This was during the time U.S. and British forces were battling German and Italian forces in Sicily. Our losses were heavy and 40,000 U.S. recruits were assigned to infantry replacement centers. After eight weeks basic training at Camp Wheeler, Georgia, he was shipped overseas to Palermo, Sicily, and then to Anzio, Italy where he was to join the 34th Infantry (Red Bull) Division as a replacement. This division had fought in North Africa and was later sent to Italy. After taking Rome in the Rome-Arno Campaign, the division continued northward and participated in the Northern Apennines Campaign. It was outside Bologna, Italy where Bob was wounded. After surgery, hospitals, and rehabilitation in Rome, he was sent to the Mussolini Race Track in Naples, Italy. He was assigned to the 739th Engineers Heavy Shop Company located in Épinal, France. Upon the German's surrender, the 739th Engineers were sent to the Philippines and stationed at Clark Air Force Base. At the conclusion of the war with Japan, Bob returned to the United States as a Purple Heart recipient and was honorably discharged on January 20, 1946.
In 1950, Bob and a friend opened K & W Shell Service Station in Evansville. It was a very successful endeavor. In 1958, Bob joined Shell Oil Co. as a Marketing Representative living in Richmond, Indiana. In 1960, Shell Oil Co. opened a regional office In Dallas, Texas. Bob, along with other marketing personnel from around the country were transferred to this office. It was here that Bob, Jean and their children became avid Dallas Cowboys fans. A typical Sunday included Sunday school, church, and the Cotton Bowl where the Cowboys played their home games.
In 1961, Bob left the oil business and joined Ethan Allen Furniture Corporation as a Sales and Marketing Representative. He was promoted to Southeastern Regional Manager in 1963. Later became National Sales Manager of Ethan Allen in 1969. He was appointed to General Manager of the General Home Furnishings Division, Ethan Allen, Inc. in 1970. After 19 years with Ethan Allen, he joined TrendLine Furniture Co. as Vice-President of Sales and retired from there at the age of 63.
Bob and Jean moved to Sarasota, Florida upon retirement in January 1989. Bob, an accomplished amateur golfer, joined TPC-Prestancia in 1986 while living in Hickory, North Carolina. After living in ten homes in their moves throughout the mid-west, southwest, southeast, and northeast, they decided Florida would be their final move. They joined Pine Shores Presbyterian Church where Bob served as an Elder. He and Jean participated in many church activities serving on various committees.
Bob was raised a Mason at Lessing Lodge #464, F & A.M. in Evansville. He was a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite N.M.J. Valley of Evansville. He was a member of Hadi Shriners in Evansville for 50 plus years.
Bob and Jean often remarked how fortunate they were to be able to spend their retirement years in the beautiful environs of the Sarasota area and welcomed family and friends to visit with them.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Bob's life is planned for Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Pine Shores, 941-922-1597.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pines Shores Presbyterian Church Music Fund or Pines Shores/Beck Scholarship Fund @ 6135 Beechwood Avenue, Sarasota, Florida 34231.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 8 to May 12, 2019