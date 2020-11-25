Mechigian, Robert Saks
May 10, 1934 - Nov 20, 2020
Robert Saks Mechigian, 86, of Siesta Key, Florida passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. He was born May 10, 1934 in Detriot, Michigan to Aram and Ida (nee Sivazlian) Mechigian.
Robert and his beloved wife of 59 years, Ruth (nee Richards) whom precede him in death raised their three sons in Milford, Michigan on Lake Sherwood.
Robert was raised in Detroit, Michigan by his mother Ida and his step father, Eddie Kacherian. Ida and Eddie owned Saks Dry Cleaners where Robert drove the dry cleaning delivery truck everyday after school. Every housewife around Detroit and Grosse Pointe would shoutout, " Bobby Saks is here with the delivery". Hence, the infamous Bob Saks Legend was coined.
Bob later sold cars at Dawson Taylor chevrolet , Stark Hickey Automotive and Joe May chevrolet, and Cars became his life from then on. Bob opened his first auto dealership in Gross Pointe, Michigan, Bob Saks Oldsmobile. He moved his dealership to Farmington Hills, Mi where he had multiple franchises. Keeping it in the family, Bob had all 3 of his son's work for him. When he retired, he moved to his longtime home on Siesta Key, Florida.
He will be deeply missed by his son's Mark (Leslie) and Kevin (Julie). Grandchildren; Alexis, Farah, Hunter, Madeleine, Nickolas, Drake, Griffin, Clara and Anna.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Robert (Allyson), his step daughter, Anita Louise Berridge and grandson, David.
A Memorial service will be held for Robert at Bentley's 1660 South Tamiami Trail Osprey, 34229 on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 - 12:00. Following the service there will be a luncheon at Pietro's 6115 South Tamiami Trail Sarasota, 34231.
In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations can be made to Bob Saks scholarship fund at Northwood University.
Funeral arrangements entrusted with Your Traditions cremation and Funeral Chapel www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com