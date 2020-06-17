Searles, Robert
Jan 22, 1953 - Jun 14, 2020
Robert Searles, 67, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 14, 2020. Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sat June 20, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm on Fri June 19th at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.
Jan 22, 1953 - Jun 14, 2020
Robert Searles, 67, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Jun 14, 2020. Services will be held at 1:30 pm on Sat June 20, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St. W., Palmetto, Florida 34221. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm on Fri June 19th at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home, Palmetto.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.