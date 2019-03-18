|
|
Skalitzky, Robert
Jan 3, 1924 - Mar 8, 2019
It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Robert Skalitzky on March 8, 2019. He was 95 years old.
Known and loved by many, Bob was a proud Sarasota resident since 1967. His belief that "Land is a sacred trust" gave him the respect of his peers as he developed several condominiums in Sarasota beginning with the Royal St Andrew in 1967 and ending with Marina Tower in 2003.
Bob also founded Florida Sun Realty Corp in 1967 and at 95 years old, he still went into the office every day. His work ethic was inspirational to those who knew him.
Whether he was walking down the beach, standing on a bridge or a pier, Bob loved to fish. When he wasn't working, there was a fishing pole in his hand. "The fishing was great, but the catching was lousy" was one of his favorite sayings even though he was well-known for his uncanny ability to find the fish.
Born in Salzburg, Austria on January 3, 1924 Bob married Eva Wolf on Sept 6, 1945. They immigrated to Canada in 1951 and then to Sarasota in 1967.
Bob is survived by his wife Eva, daughters Sylvia Skalitzky, Bonnie McDowell and son Robert Skalitzky, Jr. He has three grandchildren Kerry Magill, Katy Foss and Shannon McDowell, who preceeded him in death. He has five great-grandchildren; Chelsea Henre, Keara Henre, Kali Henre, Izabella Foss and Simon Foss. He is Godfather to Jody Hoffman.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 2pm on March 23, 2019 at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236.
Bob felt honored to be a Shriner. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019