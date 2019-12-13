|
|
Spriggs, Robert
Mar 21, 1925 - Dec 7, 2019
Robert (Bob) Spriggs, proud descendant of Robert the Bruce and veteran of WWII passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hawthorne Village in Sarasota, FL.
Mr. Spriggs was born in 1925 in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Stivers High School and after working as a draftsman at Wright Patterson AFB, enlisted in the Army during WWII. He was proud to have landed at Omaha Beach on DDay + 2 and to have served his country with honor. After the war, he attended the Dayton Art Institute and later channeled his drawing skills and keen sense of humor into cartoons that were published in the company newsletter at Sears & Roebuck, where he worked in the camera department. It was here he began his love and pursuit of photography. The culmination of his career was as Director of Purchasing for the Dayton Board of Education. In 1990, he and his beloved wife Betty moved to Sarasota where he spent the rest of his life.
Bob's humor and intelligence were woven into his everyday life. His stated goal was to try to do something good for someone each day.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty and is survived by daughters Sandra Dumas and Sheila Nall, sons Stephen Spriggs and Scott Spriggs and step-daughter Lori Kanienberg; seven grand-children and five great-grand-children.
A memorial service will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at 1:30 pm on Friday, January 17, 2019.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019