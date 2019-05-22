|
Perkins, Robert (Bob) Stansbury
October 5, 1934 - May 17, 2019
Bob Perkins (84) died at home on May 17, 2019. He was born October 5, 1934 in St. Louis, MO to Elwood and Virginia (Stansbury) Perkins. He graduated from Northwestern University, School of Communications in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army he settled in San Antonio, Texas where he was a newscaster at WOAI-TV and KENS-TV.
Bob married Julia Sample and had two beautiful children, Ellen Lynn and John David, whom he loved very much. In 1967, he went to Pittsburgh to anchor the 6 and co-anchor the I I o'clock news on KDKA-TV. Later he was a partner in SPS Communications. He retired to Venice, FL in 1994.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; daughter Ellen (Russ) Decker of Pflugerville, TX; son John (Jessica) Perkins of Honolulu, HI; two precious granddaughters, Haley Marie Decker and Brenna Christine Decker and brother Dave (Sandy) Perkins of Palm Dessert, CA. He was predeceased by his brother Jack.
Bob was first diagnosed with cancer in 1990 and fought a valiant fight to the end. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and The Venice Golf and Country Club for 26 years.
Services will take place at 11:00am on Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St, Venice, FL 34285.
Donations in his memory may be sent to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, The Provident Fund at Venice Golf and Country Club, or Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 23, 2019