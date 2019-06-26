|
|
Stillman, Robert Stirling
Nov 19, 1938 - Jun 3, 2019
It is with great sadness that Robert Stirling Stillman, age 80, passed away in the comfort of his home in Parrish, FL on Monday, June 3, 2019. Robert was born on November 19, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to Richard and Isabella (Mullan) Stillman. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He began his 30 year career at IBM in 1968 to pursue his lifelong passion for technology. Robert's interests included sailing and flying, eventually obtaining his private pilots license. An avid craftsman, he enjoyed using his hands to create special gifts for family and friends and also to collect and repair antique timepieces. He was a dedicated member of the Clocks & Watch Collectors, Inc. (NAWCC) and a lifetime member of the NRA. Robert was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone.Robert is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 48 years and daughters Courtney Marie Stillman and Ashlee Daniele (Jonathan Logan) Bell, twin grandchildren Maela and Theodore Bell and nephews Brian and Jeffrey Stillman. Robert was predeceased by his parents Richard and Isabella Stillman and older brother, Richard Stillman. A special thank you to those at Tidewell Hospice in Ellenton, FL for their loving care and support during his final days. The interment will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL on Friday, June 28, 2019. www.yourtraditionsfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from June 26 to June 27, 2019