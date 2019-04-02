|
Mulig, Robert T.
Jan 12, 1941 - Mar 28, 2019
Robert T. Mulig, 78 years of age, born in Gloversville, NY, most unfortunately died of a massive stroke March 28, 2019 in Sarasota FL. He was a parishioner at St. Thomas More Church, where his favorite priest, Father Don Henry was pastor for many years; Bob had many wonderful friends there.
He sadly leaves his wife Donna Mulig, daughter Kristina Pitaniello, Anthony (Trish) Pitaniello and 4 grandchildren, his wonderful Mulig nieces and nephews, and many special friends, all of whom were his world.
Bob, never one to leave the party early, was a gentle soul whose easy ways endeared him to many. He also loved sports, especially golf, which could greatly perplex him ... our UPCC friends and his golf buddies were very important. He was well loved and leaves a tremendous void.
Bob was an organ donor, giving two people a second chance at a better life. We believe especially the liver recipient may now feel drawn to IPA beers and craft breweries.
If you'd like to remember Bob in a special way, contributions may be made to our grandchildren's college fund and sent to me .. or simply raise a glass and toast to the special man, Bob Mulig.
Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Sound Choice Cremation and Burials are handling his arrangements. Please leave tributes at www.SoundChoiceCremation.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019