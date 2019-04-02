Home

Epiphany Catholic Cathedral
310 Sarasota St
Venice, FL 34285
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral
Venice, FL
Thinnes, Robert
March 29,2019
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Robert (Bob) Thinnes, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 91. Bob was born in Cincinnati, OH to Elmer and Marie (Cook) Thinnes. He received his Accounting Degree from the Univ. of Cincinnati. A veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, Bob served the Navy in technical roles. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia, for 65 years. He is survived by Patricia and their four children; Pam (Bob) Thinnes-Schwartz of Chicago, Kim (John) Corrigan of Cincinnati, Brad (Lisa) Thinnes of North Carolina and Sandra (Mike) Burtt of Nashville. His eight grand children and one great grandson will also miss him dearly.
Bob spent many decades working for and eventually becoming a co-owner of R.O. Whitesell & Assoc, a manufacturer representative company for electronic components. He had a passion for golf, jazz and hunting (with the same group of friends for 39 years). He was known for his strong devotion to his faith, family and country as well as his quick wit. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, FL at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Robert Thinnes to Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Grand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.